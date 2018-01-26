USS Frank Cable’s focus on departure

Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Darion Jester, from Las Vegas, Nev., assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), helps a fellow sailor don his firefighting equipment during a damage control training team exercise, Dec. 18, 2017. Frank Cable is currently completing a dry-dock phase maintenance availability. The ship will get underway soon for sea trials, which constitutes the final determination of a ship’s ability to re-join the fleet as an operational unit to conduct maintenance and support submarines and surface vessels deployed to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
Local
January 26, 2018