The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

January 29, 2018
 

Red Flag 18-1 takes off at Nellis

nellis-red-flag
The U.S. Air Force has kicked off its largest three-week premier air-to-air combat training exercise, Red Flag 18-1. The exercise began Jan. 26 and will conclude Feb. 16.

Base officials want to remind Southern Nevada residents will notice increased military aircraft activity due to aircraft departing from Nellis Air Force Base, NEv., twice-a-day to participate in training exercises on the Nevada Test and Training Range.

“We’re trying a few new and different things with Red Flag 18-1,” said Col Michael Mathes, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “It’s the largest Red Flag ever with the largest number of participants, highlighting the balance of training efficiency with mission effectiveness.”

While Red Flag occurs in multiple iterations annually, each one has a unique training purpose – 18-1 is no exception.

“Red Flag 18-1 primarily is a strike package focused training venue that we integrate at a command and control level in support of joint task force operations,” said Mathes. “It’s a lot of words to say that we integrate every capability we can into strike operations that are flown out of Nellis Air Force Base.”

The training offered during Red Flag has prepared armed forces for future engagements.

 “Red Flag remains a great mix of heritage and future potential,” said Mathes. “We are very proud of our heritage with the way that red flag had improved survivability and readiness over the years. We look forward as we continue to grow readiness through integrated training as well as improving training efficiency.”

The exercise typically involves a variety of attack, fighter and bomber aircraft as well as participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Air Force.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
nellis-pilot2

USAFWS pilot marks 3,000 flight hours

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum Lt. Col. Ben Rudolphi, U.S. Air Force Weapons School deputy commandant, taxis an A-10 Thunderbolt II straight wing jet aircraft onto the flightline of Nellis Air Force Base...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Childcare provider program aims to help RPA families

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen The Nellis and Creech Family Child Care office has expanded its childcare options to fill current childcare gaps for members assigned to the Remotely Piloted Aircraft miss...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News briefs

Nevada Air Force base: No serious injuries in aircraft fire Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., says there were no serious injuries when an aircraft had to abort its takeoff and caught fire at the installation in Nevada. The Australian Government Department of Defence said in a statement Jan. 27 that the incident involved an EA-18G...
 
Full Story »

 