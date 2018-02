Nellis Chapel 2018 Easter, Passover Services

• Ash Wednesday: Feb. 14 – Main Chapel Catholic

Mass 11:30 a.m.

Ashes at the Hospital at 10 a.m.

• Protestant Lenten Lunch: Every Wed. at 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 4-March 28

• Stations of Cross: Every Friday at 5 p.m.

Feb. 16.-March 23

• Soup & Bread: Every Friday at 6 p.m., Feb. 16-March 23

• Jewish Purim Celebration: Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

• Catholic Reconciliation Service: March 12 at 6 p.m.

• Palm Sunday Services: March 25 at 8, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m.

• Holy Thursday: Catholic Mass, March 29 at 7 p.m.

• Good Friday: Catholic Passion Service, March 30 at 3:30 p.m.

• Jewish Passover Celebration: March 30 at 6:30 p.m. and March 31 at 6:30 p.m. (tentative)

• Holy Saturday: Catholic Easter Vigil and Mass,

March 31 at 8 p.m.

• Protestant Sunrise Service: April 1 at 7 a.m.

• Easter Sunday Services: April 1 at 8, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m.