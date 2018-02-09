The Bullseye – Nellis


February 9, 2018
 

USS Theodore Roosevelt 2018 deployment

Navy photograph by PO3 Alex Corona

Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Ronald Giorgione, front, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Christian Sandoval share a laugh aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.



 

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. J.G. Buzanowski

Fairchild Refuels Red Flag 18-1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Sean Campbell A Fairchild KC-135 Stratotanker refuels an F-35A Lighting II. Red Flag 18-1 is built around a realistic combat training exercise involving air, space and cyber forces of the U...
 
DOD releases new for harassment prevention, response policy

On Feb. 8, the Department of Defense announced the release of DOD Instruction 1020.03, “Harassment Prevention and Response in the Armed Forces,” effective immediately.  The comprehensive policy for service members addresses harassment, including sexual harassment and harassment through social media. The policy strengthens and reaffirms the department’s position that it does not tolerate ...
 
af-email

Air Force to institute new method to protect PII

Air Force officials announced Feb. 6, 2018, emails containing personally identifiable information, and similar numeric constructs, will be blocked from transmission unless the email is encrypted. For members unable to send or r...
 
