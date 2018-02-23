News briefs

Nellis to host USAF Wounded Warrior Team Trials

The U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, in coordination with Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, will host the United States Air Force Trials Feb.23-March 1.

The Air Force Trials are an adaptive & rehabilitative sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans.

More than 100 wounded, ill or injured Air Force service men and women from around the globe will compete for a spot on the U.S. Air Force Warrior Games Team which will represent the Air Force at the 2018 Warrior Games held at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. June 2 – 9. Athletes from the U.S. Army, Great Britain and Australia will also compete, rounding out the Joint Service, International event.

The sporting events at the trials include wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, air pistol and rifle shooting, archery, and cycling.

The opening ceremony will be held at Nellis AFB Fitness Center at 8 a.m., Feb. 23.

Spectators are welcome to attend the swimming competition held at University of Nevada-Las Vegas at the McDermott MPE building pool located at 901 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Feb. 25.

For events on Nellis, guests must be a Department of Defense ID card holder to access the installation.



Runway closures cause diversions

Multiple U.S. military jets diverted to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas at approximately 4 p.m. Feb. 15 due to the closure of both Nellis Air Force Base runways.

The Nellis runways were closed due to two separate minor mechanical aircraft malfunctions.

A runway closure like this is not unusual; however, our typical alternate landing location at Creech Air Force Base is currently under construction and unable to accommodate aircraft larger than Remotely Piloted Aircraft. As such, military aircraft returning from participation in the Red Flag exercise were diverted to McCarran.

Both Nellis runways have reopened.