The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

February 23, 2018
 

News briefs

Nellis to host USAF Wounded Warrior Team Trials

The U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, in coordination with Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, will host the United States Air Force Trials Feb.23-March 1.

The Air Force Trials are an adaptive & rehabilitative sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans.

More than 100 wounded, ill or injured Air Force service men and women from around the globe will compete for a spot on the U.S. Air Force Warrior Games Team which will represent the Air Force at the 2018 Warrior Games held at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. June 2 – 9. Athletes from the U.S. Army, Great Britain and Australia will also compete, rounding out the Joint Service, International event.

The sporting events at the trials include wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, air pistol and rifle shooting, archery, and cycling.

The opening ceremony will be held at Nellis AFB Fitness Center at 8 a.m., Feb. 23.

Spectators are welcome to attend the swimming competition held at University of Nevada-Las Vegas at the McDermott MPE building pool located at 901 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Feb. 25.

For events on Nellis, guests must be a Department of Defense ID card holder to access the installation.
 

Runway closures cause diversions

Multiple U.S. military jets diverted to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas at approximately 4 p.m. Feb. 15 due to the closure of both Nellis Air Force Base runways.

The Nellis runways were closed due to two separate minor mechanical aircraft malfunctions.

A runway closure like this is not unusual; however, our typical alternate landing location at Creech Air Force Base is currently under construction and unable to accommodate aircraft larger than Remotely Piloted Aircraft. As such, military aircraft returning from participation in the Red Flag exercise were diverted to McCarran.

Both Nellis runways have reopened.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Mike Kaplan

Air Force Trials for Wounded Warriors begin Feb. 23

Air Force photograph by Mike Kaplan More than 125 Air Force wounded, ill and injured service men and women will compete in the Air Force Trials Feb. 23 to March 2, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The Air Force Trials is an...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events

Nellis adjusts Air and Space Expo schedule

The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, announced recently that Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will not host a 2018 Air and Space Expo but instead begin planning for the 2019 Air and Space Expo. “We had an outstanding Air and Space Expo last year that many will not soon forget,”...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Sunsetting the MQ-1 Predator: A history of innovation

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen An MQ-1 Predator sits on the flight line Dec. 8, 2016, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The Predator started as an RQ-1 in the late 1990s, providing only reconnaissance capa...
 
Full Story »

 