Avengers Assemble! Military kids can unite With Marvel superheroes at Nellis Exchange

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., is gearing up for Month of the Military Child with Marvel Universe Unites, an interactive adventure inspired by the upcoming film “Avengers: Infinity War.”

During the March 24 event, kids age 4 and older can go on a mission to collect the six Infinity Stones before they fall into the hands of the evil Thanos. Participants earn Infinity Stones by demonstrating their most epic superhero moves using Black Panther’s claw, Thor’s hammer, Hulk’s fists, Captain America’s shield and other Marvel superhero gear. Once all the stones have been collected, junior superheroes can glue the stones to a drawing of the Infinity Gauntlet that they can color in themselves and take home to keep.

“The Nellis Exchange honors the sacrifices military children make every day, from enduring frequent moves to watching parents deploy to faraway and often dangerous areas,” said Exchange General Manager Matthew Beatty. “We can’t wait to show our appreciation by giving them the opportunity to step into the boots of their favorite Marvel superheroes.”

The event runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Exchange. Preregister in front of the Exchange 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. Parents may also register their children the day of the event if time slots are available.

Marvel Universe Unites is one of several events planned by the Exchange in celebration of Month of the Military Child, which every April recognizes the contributions of Warfighters’ children to the armed forces community. For information about Exchange sweepstakes, offers and events in support of Month of the Military Child, visit ShopMyExchange.com/momc.