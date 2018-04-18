Weapons loaders compete in quarterly load crew competition

Airmen from the 57th Maintenance Group, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and 389th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron out of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, competed in a quarterly load crew competition April 13 at Nellis.

Each team consisted of three members who played a specific role in the competition to increase their team’s success by working as one cohesive unit.

The competition challenges the teams’ ability to load munitions on aircraft in an accurate, safe and timely manner. The crews inspected, loaded, and secured two Mark 84 bombs and one AIM-120 AMRAAM onto their respective aircraft.

Load crew competitions provide weapons loaders throughout the 57th MXG the opportunity to display their weapons loading skills to their peers and superiors.

