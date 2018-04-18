Weapons loaders compete in quarterly load crew competition

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Airmen assigned to the 389th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, perform final checks on an F-15 Eagle fighter jet during a load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13, 2018. Each team consisted of three members who played a specific role in the competition to increase their team’s success by working as one cohesive unit.
Airmen from the 57th Maintenance Group, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and 389th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron out of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, competed in a quarterly load crew competition April 13 at Nellis.
Each team consisted of three members who played a specific role in the competition to increase their team’s success by working as one cohesive unit.
The competition challenges the teams’ ability to load munitions on aircraft in an accurate, safe and timely manner. The crews inspected, loaded, and secured two Mark 84 bombs and one AIM-120 AMRAAM onto their respective aircraft.
Load crew competitions provide weapons loaders throughout the 57th MXG the opportunity to display their weapons loading skills to their peers and superiors.
Staff Sgt. Dustin Machen, 389th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons loader from Moutain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, performing final checks on an F-15 Eagle fighter jet during a load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13, 2018. Load crew competitions provide weapons loaders the opportunity to display their weapons loading skills to their peers and superiors.
Senior Airman Austin Reynolds, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons loader, picks up a screwdriver during a load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13, 2018. The crews inspected, loaded, and secured two Mark 84 bombs and one AIM-120 AMRAAM onto their respective aircraft.
Airman 1st Class Geoffrey Saunders and Staff Sgt. Shawn White, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons loaders, load a bomb onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during a load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13, 2018. Load crew competitions provide weapons loaders throughout the 57th MXG the opportunity to display their weapons loading skills to their peers and superiors.
