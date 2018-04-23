Air Force Thunderbirds resume flying after fatal crash

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots have resumed practice flights two weeks after the death of a colleague during a training flight in Nevada.

Aerial demonstration team spokeswoman Staff Sgt. Stephanie Englar said April 20 that plans are still incomplete about the aerial demonstration team resuming public shows.

An air show appearance was canceled this weekend in Columbus, Miss., after Maj. Stephen Del Bagno died April 4 in the crash of his F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The Air Force is investigating the crash in the remote Nevada Test and Training Range north of Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas.

Thunderbirds commander Lt. Col. Kevin Walsh says practice flights resumed Wednesday while the team and its leaders take a hard look at training and safety.

Walsh says additional performance cancellations are possible. AP