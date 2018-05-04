The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

May 4, 2018
 

Raiders announce draft picks at Nellis AFB

Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Irvin Ridgeway, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Prevention flight assistant chief, and Oakland Raiders alumni announce a fifth round draft pick in the Thunderbird Hangar at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 28, 2018. Airmen from multiple Nellis, Creech, and Nevada Test and Training Range organizations were selected to read the rounds four to six picks on national television.

The Oakland Raiders announced their day three draft selections April 28 from the Thunderbirds Hangar on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The NFL organization chose Nellis as the location to help grow ties and strengthen alliances with a community they will be a part of when the team relocates the Las Vegas.

“Being a part of this community, they’re part of our family now,” said Napoleon McCallum, former Raiders running back. “If you’ve lived in Las Vegas then you know that we have come from different places and melded together. It’s a great place to live.”

The Raiders invited members from the base, including Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, Mr. Irvin Ridgeway, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Prevention Flight assistant fire chief, Tech. Sgt. Jerome Fontenot, U.S. Air Demonstration Squadron NCO-in-charge of phase and Staff Sgt. Coty Hernandez, Nevada Test and Training Range security administrator, to read the four draft picks made on national television, in conjunction with the Raiders and Alumni that were in attendance.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Members of the Oakland Raiders organization and Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, pose for a group photo in-between the Oakland Raiders day three picks in the Thunderbird Hangar at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 28, 2018. The team is scheduled to begin play in Las Vegas in 2020.

“We are very happy when we can partner with our community,” said Brig. Gen. Jeanne Leavitt, 57th Wing commander. “Our Airmen are proud to serve our country and having that connection with the community, the community that they defend and protect, is important to keep that connection.”

The Raiders have already made strides toward integrating in the community by holding youth camps in the surrounding areas, said Townsend. By doing this the organization extends its reach to the younger generations and gets them excited about the team’s arrival in Las Vegas.

Showing the teamwork between the community and the Air Force is critical to success and the similarities between what we do in the Air Force and professional sports exemplifies this, said Leavitt.

“The NFL and the military have always supported each other, it’s always been a brotherhood and a hand-in-hand type of a relationship,” said Greg Townsend, former Raiders defensive lineman.

The team is scheduled to begin play in Las Vegas in 2020.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron speak with Greg Townsend and Napoleon McCallum, Oakland Raiders alumni, in-between the Oakland Raiders day three picks in the Thunderbird Hangar at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 28, 2018. The NFL organization chose Nellis as the location to help grow ties and strengthen alliances with a community they will be a part when the team relocates to Las Vegas.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

A Chucky doll is put on display by a fan during the Oakland Raiders day three picks in the Thunderbird Hangar at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 28, 2018. The doll represents the nickname for John Gruden, a longtime NFL analyst and now coach of the Oakland Raiders.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

New life for F-16s a ‘great deal’ for Department of Defense, taxpayers

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Sheet metal mechanics Alex Turbyfill, right, and Gilbert Martinez, assigned to 533rd Commodities Maintenance Squadron, work on an F-16 wing April 26, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Are you there for those around you?

Have you ever met someone who changed how you look at yourself? Someone who did the right thing, time after time, despite the difficulties? Someone who was a leader not because of their rank, but because of their character? This is a story about one of those people and how he had the power to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Communication — An essential element to success

I consider myself an optimistic realist, or a realistic optimist, depending on the day of the week. By that I mean that given any set of circumstances, a great attitude, focus and hard work can produce a successful outcome. When the task at hand requires teamwork (like most situations do), “good communication” is an essential...
 
Full Story »

 