Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – May 4, 2018

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! AFWERX Vegas hosted a world-class event in April, making our front page this week. Click on the link above and learn more about the Artificial Intelligence and Design Thinking seminar, presented by Nellis AFB’s 526th Intelligence Squadron. In other news, we cover the debut of the MQ-9 Reaper on the national air show circuit, at the Wings over Columbus Air and Space Expo (page 5); an update on the USAF Thunderbirds 2018 show season schedule, with the return of a veteran team member to their flight team (page 3), and participation of Nellis airmen in a quarterly load crew competition on our center spread, pages 10 and 11 – with photos! All this, along with community news and events, is right here for you in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Nellis and Creech AFB. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews