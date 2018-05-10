Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – May 4, 2018

The Bullseye – Nellis


Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! AFWERX Vegas hosted a world-class event in April, making our front page this week. Click on the link above and learn more about the Artificial Intelligence and Design Thinking seminar, presented by Nellis AFB’s 526th Intelligence Squadron. In other news, we cover the debut of the MQ-9 Reaper on the national air show circuit, at the Wings over Columbus Air and Space Expo (page 5); an update on the USAF Thunderbirds 2018 show season schedule, with the return of a veteran team member to their flight team (page 3), and participation of Nellis airmen in a quarterly load crew competition on our center spread, pages 10 and 11 – with photos! All this, along with community news and events, is right here for you in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Nellis and Creech AFB. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews



 

MQ-9A accident investigation report released

An MQ-9A crashed May 6, 2017, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility after the ground control station lost downlink from the aircraft on final approach, according to an Air Combat Command Abbreviated Accident Investigation Board report released May 7, 2018. The MQ-9A from the 432nd Wing at Creech AFB, Nev., was being operated...
 
Air Force directs one-day operational safety review

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein directed all Air Force wings with flying and maintenance functions to execute a one-day operational safety review by May 21, 2018. “I am directing this operational safety review to allow our commanders to assess and discuss the safety of our operations and to gather...
 
New life for F-16s a ‘great deal’ for Department of Defense, taxpayers

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Sheet metal mechanics Alex Turbyfill, right, and Gilbert Martinez, assigned to 533rd Commodities Maintenance Squadron, work on an F-16 wing April 26, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. ...
 
