The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

May 18, 2018
 

Military working dogs train at Camp Cobra

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD, Seneca, prepare to clear a building during an explosives detection exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. Wilson and Seneca have been working together for more than eight months.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Staff Sgt. Adrian Alvarez, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD, Kalo, search a perimeter for simulated explosives during a training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. The exercise trains the handlers and their dogs to always be aware of their environment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler carries his MWD, Seneca, after completing a training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. Wilson and Seneca have been partners for more than eight months.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD, Seneca, prepare to search the next area during a training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. Wilson and Seneca have been working together for more than eight months.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD, Seneca, search a room for explosives during a training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. The exercise trains the handlers and their dogs to always be aware of their environment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Seneca, a 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, is rewarded with a toy after locating an explosive device during a training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April, 26, 2018. The handlers consistently praise and reward their working dogs for completing a task as a form of positive reinforcement.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD, Seneca, search a room for explosives during a training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. The exercise trains the handlers and their dogs to always be aware of their environment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD, Seneca, clear the outside of a building during a training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. The exercise tested the team’s ability to safely detect and seize explosives.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD, Seneca, search for a variety of simulated improvised explosive devices at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. The exercise trains the handlers and their dogs to always be aware of their environment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD, Seneca, search for a variety of simulated improvised explosive devices at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. The exercise trains the handlers and their dogs to always be aware of their environment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie

Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, a 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, rewards his MWD, Seneca, for her exceptional work during a training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. The exercise helped handlers better understand their military working dogs.

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie

Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, a 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD, Seneca, participate in a training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. Wilson and Seneca have been partners for six months,
 

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie

Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, a 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD, Seneca, inspect the outside of a building during a training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 26, 2018. The exercise trained the handlers and their dogs how to detect and seize various explosives and narcotics.



 

