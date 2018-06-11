The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

June 11, 2018
 

Air Force grounds B-1B Lancer fleet after emergency landing

AP

U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command has grounded its B-1B Lancer fleet after one of the bombers made an emergency landing in Texas.

Gen. Robin Rand ordered the safety stand-down June 7. The Air Force says a safety investigation after the May 1 emergency landing found a problem with ejection seat components that caused the stand-down.

Air Force spokesman Maj. Ethan Stoker says there are 62 B-1Bs in the fleet stationed at bases including Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, Edwards Air Force Base in California, Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

Col. John Edwards, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth, says they’re working on the issue closely with experts across the Air Force.



 

