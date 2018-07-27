The Bullseye – Nellis


News

July 27, 2018
 

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 27, 2018

Air Force Photo
A Colombian air force pilot arrives at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., for Red Flag 18-3.

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - July 27, 2018

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 27, 2018

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! Red Flag 18-3 is underway at Nellis / NTTR thru Aug. 3rd. Aircraft and personnel from the Colombian air force are participating in this round of Red Flag, to enhance their training and foster relationships with their U.S. counterparts. So if you see any unusual aircraft in the skies this week, you’re probably getting your first look at an Israeli-built F-21 Kfir, courtesy of our guests from the south!

Also this week, click through to page 3 for coverage of a distinctive honor awarded to some of our Creech Airmen. An “R” device – a new award designation created to recognize meritorious work of Remotely Piloted Aircraft aircrews – is now authorized for placement on several USAF ribbons and medals. Five Creech Airmen are the first to receive medals including the “R” device. Read the details of their life-saving actions and learn more about the RPA mission on page 3 of this issue. Other Airmen honored this month include Dedicated Crew Chiefs at Nellis AFB. They are the subject of this week’s photo feature, which you’ll find on pages 10 and 11 this week.

Also make sure to click through and check out Living… Happenings… Things to Do on page 13, for some special activities available as we enter the final weeks of summer – fun for both kids and grown-ups! All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week (stay cool!) #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 27, 2018



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
af-retrain

AF officials announce NCO retraining program

The Air Force has announced the Noncommissioned Officer Retraining Program for fiscal year 2019 and will update the number of available slots on the retraining advisory on or about Aug. 1.  The retraining program allows Airmen...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: July 26

On this look Around the Air Force, F-22 pilots practice firing live missiles during exercise Combat Archer. Air Mobility Command is accepting applications for active-duty mobility pilots to pioneer a new aviator technical track program, and the Joint Space Operations Center transitioned to a Combined Space Operations Center.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
red-flag4

Red Flag 18-3: Readiness through innovation, integration and interoperability

Air Force photograph Colombian air force F-21 Kfir fighter jets on the Nellis flightline. Southern Nevada residents may notice an increase in military aircraft activity from July 23 through Aug. 3, as Nellis begins the U.S. Air...
 
Full Story »

 