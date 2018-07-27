Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 27, 2018

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! Red Flag 18-3 is underway at Nellis / NTTR thru Aug. 3rd. Aircraft and personnel from the Colombian air force are participating in this round of Red Flag, to enhance their training and foster relationships with their U.S. counterparts. So if you see any unusual aircraft in the skies this week, you’re probably getting your first look at an Israeli-built F-21 Kfir, courtesy of our guests from the south!

Also this week, click through to page 3 for coverage of a distinctive honor awarded to some of our Creech Airmen. An “R” device – a new award designation created to recognize meritorious work of Remotely Piloted Aircraft aircrews – is now authorized for placement on several USAF ribbons and medals. Five Creech Airmen are the first to receive medals including the “R” device. Read the details of their life-saving actions and learn more about the RPA mission on page 3 of this issue. Other Airmen honored this month include Dedicated Crew Chiefs at Nellis AFB. They are the subject of this week’s photo feature, which you’ll find on pages 10 and 11 this week.

Also make sure to click through and check out Living… Happenings… Things to Do on page 13, for some special activities available as we enter the final weeks of summer – fun for both kids and grown-ups! All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week (stay cool!) #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

