The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

August 24, 2018
 

Creech, Nellis host first-ever joint K-9 combat training

dog7

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Staff Sgt. Juan Hinojosa, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and Erik, 99th SFS MWD, respond to a simulated “live-fire” scenario during a training exercise Aug. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. This portion of the training was to test the dog’s reaction to the sound of live gunfire and explosives, while also testing how their handler would react to the situation.
 

dog3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Staff Sgt. Juan Hinojosa, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and Erik, 99th SFS MWD, check a rock marker during a training exercise Aug. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. This training helps MWD teams practice their jobs in real-world scenarios.
 

dog8

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Staff Sgt. Juan Hinojosa, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler secures a splint to Erik, 99th SFS MWD, during a training exercise Aug. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The exercise included a trail of possible dangers, a “live” gunfire situation and ended with an injury scenario where handlers had to apply their veterinary knowledge.
 

dog6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Senior Airman Elijah, 799th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and Ssamuel, 799th SFS MWD, inspect a trail during a training exercise Aug. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Summer temperatures often exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the Las Vegas area which prepares these MWD teams for any fight, any time, any place.
 

dog10

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Senior Airman Elijah, 799th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler (left), and U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Ward, Public Health Activity – Hood, Mojave Branch veterinary technician (right), treat Ssamuel, 799th SFS MWD, for a simulated injury during a training exercise Aug. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Along with various detection responsibilities, handlers must be able to provide medical aid when their MWD suffers from wounds or injuries.
 

dog2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Senior Airman Kannyd, 799th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and Csoka, 799th SFS MWD, begin a training exercise Aug. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. These teams are made of a K-9 MWD, their handler and a spotter to ensure the safety of the previous two.
 

dog9

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Military working dog teams from Creech and Nellis Air Force Base held their first integrated dog training at Nellis AFB, Nev. This MWD training included a classroom session where handlers learned the tools they need for real-life scenarios before exercising them in the field the next day.
 

dog1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Creech and Nellis Air Force Base military working dog teams prepare for a training exercise Aug. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. This was the first integrated combat readiness training of its kind, with teams from both bases.
 

dog5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Staff Sgt. Juan Hinojosa, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and Erik, 99th SFS MWD, check a trail for dangers during a training exercise Aug. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. MWDs have been trained to recognize various substances with assistance from their handlers.



 

