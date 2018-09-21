The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

September 21, 2018
 

Buddy aid

hometownA

Army photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte

U.S. Army Pfc. Julia Lumicist of Riverside, Calif. and Spec. Channing R. Lewis of Las Vegas, Nev., mortuary affairs specialists with the 387th Quartermaster Company help each other out of a Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer at Fort Pickett, Va., Aug. 13, 2018. The HEAT, which simulates vehicle rollovers, allows troops to learn how to safely deal with such incidents. The Army Reserve unit, which is based in Costa Mesa, Calif., was attending the annual Mortuary Affairs Exercise.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie

66th RQS remembers fallen Airmen 20 years later

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie Lt. Col. Joshua Shonkwiler, 66th Rescue Squadron (RQS) commander, admires a memorial built for fallen members of the 66th RQS Aug. 29, 2018 on the Nevada Test and Training Range...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
Air Force photograph

MQ-9 Reaper featured in 2018 Air Force Marathon

Air Force photograph The MQ-9 Reaper sits next to the runway as runners pass by during the 2018 Air Force Marathon Sept. 15, 2018, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. MQ-9 aircrew, maintainers and intelligence Airmen trav...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 21, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We have something a little differe...
 
Full Story »

 