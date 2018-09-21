U.S. Army Pfc. Julia Lumicist of Riverside, Calif. and Spec. Channing R. Lewis of Las Vegas, Nev., mortuary affairs specialists with the 387th Quartermaster Company help each other out of a Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer at Fort Pickett, Va., Aug. 13, 2018. The HEAT, which simulates vehicle rollovers, allows troops to learn how to safely deal with such incidents. The Army Reserve unit, which is based in Costa Mesa, Calif., was attending the annual Mortuary Affairs Exercise.