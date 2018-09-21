Creech AFB 2018 staff sergeant release party

An Airman with the 432nd Wing takes a video of a senior airman selected for promotion during the staff sergeant release party Aug. 23, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. These members of the Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise will be stepping into the non-commissioned officer corps and taking on more responsibility with this new rank.



Senior airmen selected for promotion stand for the non-commissioned officer charge during a staff sergeant release party Aug. 23, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. These members of the Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise will be stepping into the NCO corps and taking on more responsibility with this new rank.



A staff sergeant select, with the 432nd Wing holds up the Creech non-commissioned officer council coin during a staff sergeant release party Aug. 23, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. These members of the Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise will be stepping into the NCO corps and taking on more responsibility with this new rank.