MILITARY STAR giving away $25,000 in cash in Home for the Holidays sweepstakes

For the holidays, you can’t beat home sweet home. And MILITARY STAR® is making it easy to get there with the Home for the Holidays sweepstakes.

From Nov. 1 to 15, Nellis Exchange Airmen and their families who use their MILITARY STAR card at both a military exchange and a commissary will automatically be entered in the worldwide sweepstakes. Five winners—one each from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard—will win $5,000 each.

“There’s no place like home for the holidays, and MILITARY STAR is helping provide service members with the resources to spend the holidays with family and friends,” said General Manager Matthew Beatty. “Extra cash can cover travel expenses, gifts or other holiday costs. We’re crossing our fingers that a Nellis Airman will be one of the big winners!”

Shoppers will also earn an entry into MILITARY STAR’s Your Holiday Bill Is on Us! sweepstakes for a chance to have their entire balance paid in full.

Eligible shoppers 18 years and older, including Veterans, retirees and family members, can participate. Qualifying exchange locations include Army & Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard exchanges; online exchanges at ShopMyExchange.com; myNavyExchange.com; ShopCGX.com; and Exchange concessionaires. Winners will be announced on or about Dec. 15. No purchase necessary to win. For official rules and alternate method of entry, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.com.

MILITARY STAR is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

Other benefits of the card include:

• Two points per dollar on purchases and a $20 rewards card after 2,000 points earned.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (12.24 percent) among store cards — rate is offered to all cardholders.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• 10 percent discount on first day of use.

• Reduced interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.