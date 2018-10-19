The Bullseye – Nellis


October 19, 2018
 

Pilot receives AF Exceptional Aviator Award

Lt. Col. Zach Laird, 6th Combat Training Squadron commander, Capt. Eric W. Calvey, an A-10 Weapons Instructor Course instructor assigned to the 6th CTS, and Nicholas B. Kehoe, President for the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, pose for a photo in the 6th CTS auditorium on Nellis AFB, Nev., Oct. 5, 2018. Calvey received the Air Force Exceptional Aviator Award after displaying leadership, airmanship and stopping enemies from advancing towards friendly troops during bad weather, jammed communications and with a malfunctioning target pod.

An A-10C Thunderbolt ll pilot was awarded the Air Force Exceptional Aviator Award on Oct. 5, in the 6th Combat Training Squadron auditorium at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Capt. Eric W. Calvey, an A-10C Weapons Instructor Course instructor assigned to the 6th CTS, received the award for outstanding leadership, airmanship and assuring mission success during Operation Inherent Resolve in Syria.

“Being the U.S. Air Force recipient of this award is quite an honor, though I really am accepting the award on behalf of the professionals in the 74th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and the A-10 community in general,” said Calvey. “The entire operational and maintenance support structure plays a role in getting our aircraft airborne, the weapons we need to accomplish the mission and return home safely. The ingenuity of everyone in the unit to solve continuously evolving tactical problems over the course of the deployment is what makes our squadron so successful and is what, I feel, this award is truly about.”

Facing deteriorating weather, jammed communications and a malfunctioning target pod, Calvey seized the initiative by completing a series of reconnaissance scans, integrating a remotely piloted aircraft to identify and differentiate between friendly and enemy positions, while building a picture of the complex battle field.

A Daedalian trophy sits at the Air Force Exceptional Aviator Award ceremony in the 6th Combat Training Squadron auditorium on Nellis AFB, Nev., Oct. 5, 2018. The Daedalian trophy is presented to an aviator who assures mission success, acts of valor, or an extraordinary display of courage or leadership in support of air operations.

“Captain Calvey’s nomination is similar to the nominations from all the services in previous years,” said Nicholas B. Kehoe, President of the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation. “What stood out to me was his willingness to accept responsibility for supporting the ground forces under serious fire despite all the uncertainties and obstacles associated with the situation they faced, such as bad weather, communications problems, among others.”

Exceptional Airmanship was instrumental in Calvey’s flight. He eliminated three enemy vehicles, several ZPU-2 anti-aircraft machine guns, an enemy’s outpost and eight enemy fighters.

“I’m confident that any other aviator in my unit would have fought with the same intensity and affected the battle in a positive manner on that day if placed in the same situation as I was,” said Calvey.



 

