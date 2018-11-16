The Bullseye – Nellis


November 16, 2018
 

Heisman winner Matt Leinart tours Nellis

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

A pararescueman assigned to the 58th Rescue Squadron briefs Matt Leinart about the gear he’s using during part of a tour of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 6, 2018. Leinart visited multiple units around Nellis to get an in-depth idea of what each unit does.

Matt Leinart, who works as a studio analyst for Fox Sports’ college football coverage, visited Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 6, 2018.

Leinart visited multiple units around Nellis to get an in-depth idea of what each unit does.

Leinart played college football at the University of Southern California from 2001-2005. He was the starting quarterback for the Trojans in 2003, 2004 and 2005. As a junior in 2004, he won the Heisman Trophy.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Matt Leinart teams up with pararescuemen from the 58th Rescue Squadron during a rescue exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 6, 2018. Leinart made multiple trips to and from the rescue site while carrying a simulated casualty back in each trip.

As a first-round draft pick in 2006, Leinart was drafted by the Arizona Cadinals. He played with the Cardinals from 2006 to 2009, the Houston Texans from 2010 to 2011, the Oakland Raiders in 2012 and the Buffalo Bills in 2013. He signed a deal with the Pac-12 Network, making his official debut as a studio analyst Aug. 30, 2014.

Leinart was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 5, 2017.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Matt Leinart and 2nd Lt. Jalen Rowell, 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron Air Terminal officer in-charge, discuss their college football careers during a base tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 6, 2018. Rowell played football for the Air Force Academy between 2013 and 2016.



 

