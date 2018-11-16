Heisman winner Matt Leinart tours Nellis

Matt Leinart, who works as a studio analyst for Fox Sports’ college football coverage, visited Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 6, 2018.

Leinart visited multiple units around Nellis to get an in-depth idea of what each unit does.

Leinart played college football at the University of Southern California from 2001-2005. He was the starting quarterback for the Trojans in 2003, 2004 and 2005. As a junior in 2004, he won the Heisman Trophy.

As a first-round draft pick in 2006, Leinart was drafted by the Arizona Cadinals. He played with the Cardinals from 2006 to 2009, the Houston Texans from 2010 to 2011, the Oakland Raiders in 2012 and the Buffalo Bills in 2013. He signed a deal with the Pac-12 Network, making his official debut as a studio analyst Aug. 30, 2014.

Leinart was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 5, 2017.

