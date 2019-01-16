The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

January 16, 2019
 

CCAF no longer required for promotion

Due to an update to the enlisted personnel handbook, an associate’s degree from the Community College of the Air Force is no longer required for promotions, however, master sergeants still have to keep education in mind for their enlisted performance reports.

While the CCAF itself is no longer required, an associate’s degree or higher is mandatory for promotion to senior master sergeant, according to the revised Air Force Handbook 36-2618, The Enlisted Force Structure.

For Master Sergeant EPR’s, The CCAF block will now be marked “yes” if an Airman has been conferred for an associate or higher degree from a regionally or nationally accredited institution prior to the static closeout date. Revisions will be made to AFI 36-2406 Officer and Enlisted Evaluation System, and AF Form 911.

The change in degree requirements may help enlistees coming into the service with credits or completed degrees from the civilian world receive proper education recognition. It may also help those who want to pursue degree programs outside the Air Force during their time in the service.



 

Commentary

New Year’s Resolution: Read about the past for the future

It’s a common refrain today: People don’t read anymore. Gone, it seems, are the days of printed newspapers, as subscriptions have steadily declined and many daily publications have disappeared. It seems all but certain that we live in an era of headlines and newsfeed snippets that offer information designed for the passing glance at phone...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Set goals, not resolutions in 2019!

Every year, we set resolutions for the New Year — the most popular resolutions include losing weight, paying off debt, saving money, exercising more and quitting smoking. While we select these resolutions with the best of intentions, most New Year’s resolutions are forgotten and left to the wayside by upcoming spring. Why is this? According...
 
Full Story »

 
 
