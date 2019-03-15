Nellis Airmen train with Vegas Golden Knights trainers

Nellis Air Force Base Airmen and Vegas Golden Knights physical trainers pose for a group photo at City National Arena, Las Vegas, Feb. 15, 2019.



Jay Mellette, Vegas Golden Knights director of sports performance and head athletic trainer, answers questions regarding the performance testing completed by Nellis AFB Airmen at City National Arena, Las Vegas, Feb. 15, 2019. Mellette said having the Airmen train with him was a great experience for all involved.



Maj. Lorenzo Harris, 66th Weapons School A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, does bench presses during a training exercise at City National Arena, Las Vegas, Feb. 15, 2019. Airmen assigned to Nellis AFB worked alongside Vegas Golden Knights athletic trainers during an exercise replicating the training hockey players experience. The Vegas Golden Knights are a professional ice hockey team that began play in the 2017-2018 season. They are members of the Pacific Division of the Western Conference of the National Hockey League.