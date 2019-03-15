The Bullseye – Nellis


Health & Safety

March 15, 2019
 

Nellis Airmen train with Vegas Golden Knights trainers

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Nellis Air Force Base Airmen and Vegas Golden Knights physical trainers pose for a group photo at City National Arena, Las Vegas, Feb. 15, 2019.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Jay Mellette, Vegas Golden Knights director of sports performance and head athletic trainer, answers questions regarding the performance testing completed by Nellis AFB Airmen at City National Arena, Las Vegas, Feb. 15, 2019. Mellette said having the Airmen train with him was a great experience for all involved.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Maj. Lorenzo Harris, 66th Weapons School A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, does bench presses during a training exercise at City National Arena, Las Vegas, Feb. 15, 2019. Airmen assigned to Nellis AFB worked alongside Vegas Golden Knights athletic trainers during an exercise replicating the training hockey players experience. The Vegas Golden Knights are a professional ice hockey team that began play in the 2017-2018 season. They are members of the Pacific Division of the Western Conference of the National Hockey League.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click on the link above to read the March 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Dare to fail – page 2
  • Retired captain has holiday bill paid by Nellis Exchange – page 3
  • Southern NV VA expands ICU capabilities via “telehealth” – page 4
  • Photo feature: Interagency exercise boosts medical readiness – pages 8 & 9
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

What to do with a setback

It was a dreary day five years ago when I received a phone call at home from my squadron commander informing me that my name was not on the selection list for promotion to lieutenant colonel. Since this was my “In Promotion Zone” board, the significance of not being selected cannot be understated. As with...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

The right balance produces peak performance

Starting a new year often motivates us to accomplish new goals, but the largest obstacle to overcome is maintaining motivation past January! Achieving peak performances will come when we find the right balance our lives. As we plan our goals, we must ensure they are diverse and stretch well beyond just work- related goals. Our...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

64th AGRS prepare for Red Flag 19-2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie Three F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 64th Aggressors Squadron fly over the Nevada Test and Training Range during Red Flag 18-3. The 64th AGRS served...
 
Full Story »

 