Here’s why six protestors were detained at Creech AFB this week

AP

Authorities say six protesters were detained and given misdemeanor tickets after they refused to leave the entrance of a U.S. Air Force Base northwest of Las Vegas.

Creech Air Force Base, Las Vegas police and an organizer who was detained said no one was injured during the early April 3 act of civil disobedience at the air base in Indian Springs.

Toby Blome of San Francisco says demonstrators are spending the week protesting the use of U.S. drone aircraft in warfare and counterterrorism in other countries.

Blome says she and five others were taken to the county jail in Las Vegas, given unlawful assembly summonses and ordered to appear in court May 6.

A base spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment. The Air Force has said following previous twice-a-year protests that it respects assembly and free speech rights but is committed to national security missions.



 

