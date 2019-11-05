AV Wall 10th Anniversary Program – November 1, 2019

Aerotech News and Review is a proud supporter of the AV Wall. Please click the link below for your digital copy of the AV Wall 10th Anniversary Program. Copies of the Program are also available at public locations throughout the Antelope Valley.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/urqf/

The Wall will be on display at Palmdale’s Marie Kerr Park, November 7 through 12. A summary of scheduled events appears below. See you there!

Nov. 7: Patriotic Volunteer Motorcycle Escort 9 a.m., beginning at

Hunter RAM of the West, Lancaster

Nov. 7: Gates Open at 5 p.m.

Nov. 8: Open to public and Taps played at 9 p.m.

Nov. 9: 10th Anniversary Ceremony — Open to the public,

veterans from all eras welcomed 11 a.m.

Nov. 9: Candlelight Walk at 9 p.m. followed by Taps

Nov. 10: Open to public and Taps played at 9 p.m.

Nov. 11: Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m.

Appreciation Pin for every veteran in attendance

50th Commemoration Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin Presentation

Nov. 12: Gates close at 8 a.m.

Note: Taps every night at 9 p.m.