Motorcyclists escort AV Wall

On Nov. 7, a Patriotic Volunteer Motorcycle Escort left Hunter RAM of the West in Lancaster and escorted the AV Wall to Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale where volunteers assembled the panels.

People lined the route to show their support.

The AV Wall will be on display at the park and open 24 hours to the public from 5 p.m., Nov. 7, to 8 a.m. Nov. 12.





Nora Crowder, 4, of Palmdale shows her support as she waves her Marine and American flags to a motorcade escorting the AV Wall, Mobile Vietnam Memorial into Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Nov. 7.





Supporters show their patriotism as they welcome a motorcade escorting the AV Wall Mobile Vietnam Memorial into Marie Kerr Park, Nov. 7.





Veterans Thomas Tapia, left, of Palmdale and Larry Biscayart of Lancaster transport a section of the AV Wall to be assembled at Marie Kerr Park Amphitheater, Nov. 7. The two were among hundreds of volunteers and supporters who escorted the AV Wall the Palmdale Park to get it assembled and ready for public display.





Vietnam war veteran, James Lehmann, left, of Simi Valley, levels out a panel of the AV Wall, mobile Vietnam Memorial as he joined hundreds of volunteers and supporters Nov. 7 who escorted the wall to Marie Kerr Park Amphitheater in Palmdale, and assembled it in preparation for public display.