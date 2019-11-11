Remembrance Day Ceremony – Kuwait

U.S and Coalition soldiers, attend a Remembrance Day ceremony, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 11, 2019. Remembrance day is a memorial day observed by armed forces from nations around the world to remember those who have fallen and coincides with the U.S. holiday honoring veterans, Veterans Day. The 76 nations and five international organizations that make up the Global Coalition remain resolved to ensure the lasting defeat of Daesh.





U.S and Coalition soldiers, attend a Remembrance Day ceremony, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 11, 2019. Remembrance day is a memorial day observed by armed forces from nations around the world to remember those who have fallen and coincides with the U.S. holiday honoring veterans, Veterans Day. The 76 nations and five international organizations that make up the Global Coalition remain resolved to ensure the lasting defeat of Daesh.





U.S and Coalition soldiers, attend a Remembrance Day ceremony, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 11, 2019. Remembrance day is a memorial day observed by armed forces from nations around the world to remember those who have fallen and coincides with the U.S. holiday honoring veterans, Veterans Day. The 76 nations and five international organizations that make up the Global Coalition remain resolved to ensure the lasting defeat of Daesh.





U.S and Coalition soldiers, attend a Remembrance Day ceremony, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 11, 2019. Remembrance day is a memorial day observed by armed forces from nations around the world to remember those who have fallen and coincides with the U.S. holiday honoring veterans, Veterans Day. The 76 nations and five international organizations that make up the Global Coalition remain resolved to ensure the lasting defeat of Daesh.





Remembrance Day memorial, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 11, 2019. Remembrance day is a memorial day observed by armed forces from nations around the world to remember those who have fallen and coincides with the U.S. holiday honoring veterans, veterans day. The 76 nations and five international organizations that make up the Global Coalition remain resolved to ensure the lasting defeat of Daesh.