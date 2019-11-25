Headlines – November 25, 2019

News

No U.S. plan to exit South Korea, says Indo-Pacom chief-

America’s top commander in the Pacific doubled down on the Pentagon denials that the U.S. is considering withdrawing its troops from South Korea, if the Pacific nation does not pay more for maintaining them.



American military loses drone over Libyan capital-

The U.S. military said Nov. 22 it lost an unmanned drone aircraft over the Libyan capital, Tripoli, where rival armed groups have been fighting for control of the city for months.





Business

Systematic to win long-awaited battle management contract-

The German army is expected to select command and control software specialist Systematic to support its long-awaited battle management system, a program that will help a NATO brigade that’s used to quickly respond to crises, C4ISRNET has learned.



The UAE wants partnerships to develop cutting-edge tech. The US has questions-

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates launched a government-owned defense conglomerate formed with the aim of spearheading advanced technology development projects with other nations.



United Technologies awarded $762.5M for Air Force, Marine Corps F-35 engines-

United Technologies has received a $762.5 million contract modification to deliver F135 propulsion systems for the Air Force and Marine Corps.



Amazon’s JEDI protest centers on Trump-

It appears President Donald Trump will be a central figure in Amazon’s legal protest against the Defense Department’s October decision to award its massive Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract to rival Microsoft.





Defense

Two years later, still no answers about what caused a fatal mishap-

Two years ago Nov. 22, something went wrong with a C-2A Greyhound aircraft as it flew above the Philippine Sea on its way to the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan.



Army aviators ask for more comfort, less workload from future vertical lift teams-

Army Futures Command introduced about a dozen soldiers to technology demonstrators for the service’s future vertical lift program last week, giving them an opportunity to provide input prior to the evaluations and fly-offs over the next few years.



Soldiers soon to see robotic mules and tougher bomb bots in the field-

The Army recently picked a couple of new robots to help troops in the field.



Report calls out U.S. Navy for surveillance, targeting shortfalls-

The U.S. Navy lacks the necessary intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets to support a force plans to operate more spread out and fight at longer ranges, according to a new report by the conservative Hudson Institute think tank.



New Air Force secretary touts Space Force on first official trip overseas-

In her first trip overseas as the new Air Force secretary, Barbara Barrett said establishing a Space Force will be a major priority.



Skyborg, weapon swarms, satellites chosen as first “Vanguards”-

U.S. Air Force officials have settled on the three programs they want to adopt as the service’s first “vanguards”: the Skyborg wingman drone, a weapon swarming project, and an experimental satellite effort, Air Force Materiel Command boss Gen. Arnold Bunch said Nov. 21.





Veterans

Should service in Iraq, Afghanistan be a recognized health hazard for vets applying for benefits?-

Lawmakers introduced a bill Nov. 21 that would recognize the health hazards posed by oil well fires, burn pits and other pollution sources in Afghanistan and much of the Middle East — an effort they say would help ill veterans who apply for VA benefits.



Even if all goes right with overhaul, veterans still face a health records mess-

A House hearing last week exposed a major roadblock to the $16 billion plan to put in place a single electronic health record system for the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. And it has nothing to do with technological challenges.