F-16 crashes in South Korea, pilot ejects

While performing a routine landing, a U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot ejected from his aircraft at approximately 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 near the Kunsan Air Base runway in South Korea.

The pilot ejected safely with minor injuries and has been transported to a medical facility. The pilot was the only person onboard the F-16. The aircraft was assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, South Korea.

The 8th Fighter Wing commander has currently suspended all military and civilian flying operations to ensure the safety and security of people and assets.

A board of officers will investigate the incident. Additional details will be provided as they become available.