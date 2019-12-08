Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air & Space Port

This month’s Plane Crazy Saturday, scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 21 at the Mojave Air and Space Port, promises to be extra special.

Famed aerospace pioneer Dick Rutan will present and sign his new book: THE NEXT FIVE MINUTES: Embracing the Impossible. The book includes a forward by David Hartman.

Imagine that you are Dick Rutan, commander of Voyager, sitting on the runway at Edwards Air Force Base with pilot Jeana Yeager on Dec. 14, 1986.

You are ready to push the throttle forward to begin a milestone, record breaking flight around the world, non-stop and unrefueled. What is going through your mind? Will we live? Will we die? What will happen in ‘the next five minutes?’”

This is a limited edition book. Each numbered copy is autographed by Rutan.His presentation begins at 11 a.m. Seating is limited, so please R.S.V.P. to info@mojavemuseum.org. A donation is requested for those attending the presentation.

There will also be a historical aircraft display and a free family ‘educational’ event. Children are especially welcome, as they are “our future pilots and aerospace engineers.”

Local area pilots will display their unique one-of-a-kind and historic aircraft.

Remember, only service animals are allowed on the flightline, and no smoking. Parking is available at the transient parking area, near the old tower. The Voyager Restaurant opens at 8 a.m.

Plane Crazy Saturday sponsors include Mojave Air and Space Port, the Mojave Transportation Museum, Scaled Composites, Mission Bank – Mojave, The Loop community newspaper, Voyager Restaurant, mojavemuseum.org, Tom Lapworth—Civ-Mil Support, Karl’s Hardware—Mojave and Rosamond, the Golden Queen Mining Company, and the Rosamond News.

Dick Rutan will also be on hand from 1 to 4 p.m., Dec. 15 at the Barnes and Noble in Palmdale, Calif., to sign his newest book. This book is a great last-minute gift for your aviation buff relative or friend.