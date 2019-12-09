Aerotech News Digital Edition – December 6, 2019

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – December 6, 2019

Hello, fans and friends, and welcome to the December 6th edition of Aerotech News and Review! After a month spent focusing on gratitude for the service of our military veterans, we’re back to the business of covering life and flight in Aerospace Valley – and as usual, the pace is brisk and the milestones are many! On our cover, we have news of the latest phase of testing on the KC-46 at Edwards AFB, with the successful test of the craft’s Wing Aerial Refueling Pods, or WARPs. (There always has to be an acronym, right?) Click on the link below to read the full story in our digital edition and prepare to be amazed at the advances of aerial refueling technology in the modern age.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Ten days at the center of the Aerospace Testing Universe: page 2

Virgin Galactic places main oxidizer tank into next spaceship: page 3

Dick Rutan to bring his long-awaited book to Plane Crazy in Mojave: page 5

High Desert Hangar Stories – Wreaths Across America, and Navy Band No. 22 of the USS Arizona: page 8

AV centenarian Lou Arnold recalls his work on the famed U-2 project: page 10

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of the publication are available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – pick one up when you're out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy, viewable on your computer or mobile device.