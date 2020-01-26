General Teichert leaving Edwards

Advertisement

Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon” Teichert, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is stepping down as commander, effective Feb. 2.

Teichert made the announcement in a base-wide email sent the evening of Jan. 22.

“It is with powerfully mixed emotions that I share the news with you that I am giving up command of the 412th Test Wing two weeks from today (5 February),” Teichert said. “While the timeline is very short, I am greatly honored to have been selected by the Commander of U.S. Central Command to be the next Defense Attaché and Senior Defense Official to the country of Iraq. My training starts as soon as I give up command, and I will start my year-long deployed assignment immediately thereafter.”

Teichert went on to say that “It will be a fascinating and impactful year in the midst of a situation where global tensions are on edge. Baghdad is at the nexus of several areas of focus from the National Defense Strategy, and such a leadership position offers a true opportunity to serve on the front lines FOR THE WARFIGHTER.”

Teichert will be replaced by Brig. Gen. (select) Matthew W. Higer. Higer served as commandant of the U.S. Test Pilot School from July 2017 to July 2018. He is currently commander of Data Masked at Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.

“I fully realize that I am leaving an amazing team, amazing Airmen, amazing families, amazing mission partners, an amazing Aerospace Valley community, and an amazing dream job here at the Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe where we regularly make history today FOR THE WARFIGHTER,” said Teichert in his email. “It has been one of the greatest honors and joys of my life to serve here alongside of you. Melonie, Summer, Tiffany and Noah feel exactly the same way. Yet, the time has come for us to move on.

“We are hugely comforted that you will be in the great hands of Matt Higer as your next Test Wing commander, with Leslie, Alex and Zev serving alongside of him.

‘Sieg’ and I have been friends for nearly two decades; we were Test Pilot School classmates as a part of the Centurions of Class 03A and have been close colleagues and friends ever since. He will be an outstanding leader to carry on the legacy of impact and influence for which the 412th Test Wing is world renowned. He will continue on with a world class leadership team around him representing every corner, every role, and every Airman of this incredible organization.”

As he prepares to step down, Teichert praised the men and women of Edwards.

“During the next few weeks, I will continue to find ways to serve you and demonstrate genuine concern for our Airmen and their families in every possible way,” he said. “This has been my priority from day one! I also hope to have the opportunity to shake as many hands as possible and thank you for your impactful service. After all, this wing thrives because of you. You are the ones who mold and shape America’s arsenal by planning, supporting, executing, and reporting on test and evaluation.

“For the rest of my life, I will proudly watch from afar as you impact and influence the future of American air, space, and cyber power,” he continued. “I will always be humbled by the memories of serving alongside of you here at The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe. You are a national treasure!”

Teichert is a native of Port Angeles, Wash., and received his commission through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1994. Throughout his career, Teichert has held a variety of operational, instructional, test and leadership positions. He has directed the F-22 Combined Test Force and commanded the 411th Flight Test Squadron, responsible for F-22 Raptor developmental test and evaluation. He has also commanded the 53rd Test Management Group, providing operational test and evaluation of U.S. Air Force fighters, bombers, combat search and rescue systems, remotely piloted aircraft, aircrew training devices, aircrew flight equipment, weapons, and space systems. He has served as the Deputy Director of the Department of Defense Special Access Program Central Office, responsible for the governance, acquisition, oversight, protection, and external liaison for all DOD programs protected under special access controls. Prior to assuming command of the 412th Test Wing, Teichert commanded the 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews, responsible for the security, personnel, contracting, finance, medical and infrastructure support for five wings, three headquarters, and over 80 tenant organizations, as well as 60,000 Airmen and families in the National Capital Region and around the world.

Teichert is a command pilot with more than 2,000 hours in 36 different aircraft types. His combat experience includes Operations Northern Watch, Deliberate Forge and Allied Force.

