Want to know more about the U.S. Space Force?

Q: Where will the Space Force initial headquarters be located?

A: The U.S. Space Force Headquarters and Office of the Chief of Space Operations is located in the Pentagon, just like the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The initial staff for the CSO began standing up with the President’s signature of the FY20 NDAA. This staff will immediately focus on establishing a fully-functioning headquarters; preparing to execute the full scope of its organize, train, and equip responsibilities; and, in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force, developing a detailed plan to transfer forces into the U.S. Space Force. The office will also maintain a critical command element at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., comprised of staff from the former Air Force Space Command (AFSPC) headquarters.



Q: Where will members of the Space Force come from?

A: The U.S. Space Force will initially be composed of uniformed and civilian personnel conducting and supporting space operations as part of Air Force Space Command. Over the next year, units and personnel from other parts of the U.S. Air Force will transfer into the U.S. Space Force.



Q: What Happened to Air Force Space Command? Are the personnel now in the Space Force?

A: The organization, Air Force Space Command, was redesignated as the U.S. Space Force. The personnel who belonged to AFSPC are now assigned to the USSF, but currently remain Airmen with the U.S. Air Force. Airmen in select space-related jobs will be transferred into the USSF (becoming members of the Space Force) in deliberate manner over the next 18 months, while other Airmen will remain assigned to the U.S. Space Force in a supporting role.



Q: Is Peterson AFB going to be the permanent home for U.S. Space Force?

A: The U.S. Space Force Headquarters is located in the Pentagon, just like the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. Colorado Springs will continue to be a critical hub for U.S. military space.