Air show team adding attractions

The Los Angeles Air Show, scheduled for March 21-22, 2020 at William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, Calif., continues to add attractions both in the air and on the ground.

This year’s headliner is the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerial demonstration team.

There are, however, other exciting acts scheduled to perform including:

F-22 Raptor Demo Team

The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team is based in Virginia and performs aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of this fifth-generation fighter.



Tora, Tora, Tora

TORA TORA TORA is the Commemorative Air Force’s recreation of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that signaled the beginning of the American involvement in World War II. Designed as a living history lesson, “Tora Tora Tora” is intended as a memorial to all the soldiers on both sides who gave their lives for their countries.



Tora Tora Tora aircraft include a Mitsubishi A6M “Zero,” a Nakajima B5N “Kate,” a Aichi D3A “Val,” and a Curtis P-36 “Hawk.” Some demonstrations also include a Curtis P-40 “Warhawk” and a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.





Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys

Flown in the 1946 Piper J-3 Cub, this act begins as Greg Koontz — farmer Clem Cleaver — climbs up on the announcer’s stand, demanding a flight lesson. Later in the show, he “steals” the plane and takes off alone, with his whole crew chasing. Grandpa shoots off a tire to get him down, and Clem lands on his pickup truck driven by Grandpa Fred as it races down the runway.



Rob Harrison, “Tumbling Bear”

Rob Harrison “The Tumbling Bear’ will perform in his red, white and blue Zlin 142C, a Czech Republic military trainer. Harrison started flying with his Dad, a career Naval officer, at the age of six. By the age 13, he was doing aerobatics. Now at 78, he’s been a marquee air show attraction for nearly 30 years. Harrison is based at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif., and San Bernardino International Airport.

For more information on the Los Angeles County Air Show, visit https://lacountyairshow.com/.