Hometown heroes – USS Rafael Peralta

Navy photograph by PO2 Jason Isaacs
Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Anthony Robles, from Lancaster, Calif., catches a disc on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Jan. 26, 2020. Rafael Peralta, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.
 
 
 

Navy photograph

The USS Rafael Peralta at sea. The ship is named for Marine Corps Sgt. Rafael Peralta, a Marine assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, III Marine Expeditionary Force. He was killed in combat during the second battle of Fallujah in Iraq, Nov. 15, 2004.

