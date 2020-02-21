More on how the creation of the U.S. Space Force will affect existing armed forces personnel

Advertisement

Q: How do Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines who are not part of a redesignated unit become part of the Space Force?

A: Individuals who volunteer and are selected will be transferred into the U.S. Space Force in the near future. Individuals who are not initially part of this cadre may request an inter-service transfer. And like today’s inter-service transfers, decisions are made based on the member’s ability to perform the new mission and the needs of both gaining and losing Services.

Q: Will service member pay be impacted?

A: No, there is no change to pay and allowances or benefits for service members who transfer to the U.S. Space Force. Service members who transfer without a break in service will retain their benefits, including retirement plan and thrift savings benefits.



Q: Will service members transferring into the Space Force retain their existing rank/grade?

A: Yes – all members transferring into the U.S. Space Force retain their existing grade.

Q: Will service members assigned to Space Force have the ability to opt out if they prefer to stay in the U.S. Air Force (or other branch of the military)?

A: In the near term, service members who prefer to stay in the U.S. Air Force, even if they have an Air Force Specialty Code that will be organic to the U.S. Space Force, will be retained. Over time, members whose specialty is organic to the U.S. Space Force either need to transfer to the Space Force, retrain into a specialty in the U.S. Air Force, or separate/retire. Individuals who are in shared AFSCs will be able to stay in the U.S. Air Force, but they may be assigned to support Space Force missions and organizations.









