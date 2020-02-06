(More) Space Force Q&A

Advertisement

Q: What Air Force career fields will be transferred to the Space Force?

A: Department of the Air Force members fall into three broad groups, based on their Air Force Specialty Code: Organic to the U.S. Space Force; organic to the U.S. Air Force; shared between U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

Organic to Space Force are those assigned to space operations and space systems operations. Over time, after we work through the transfer process, positions requiring this expertise will be filled by the Space Force, and personnel with this expertise will be organized, trained and equipped by the U.S. Space Force.

Shared between Space Force and the Air Force will be intelligence, cyber, acquisitions, and engineers. There will be positions and people with these sets of expertise in both Air Force and Space Force. The Space Force and the Air Force will build capability to organize, train and equip individuals with this expertise and will be required to provide Combatant Commanders with this capability.

Organic to the Air Force are the remaining specialties. The Air Force will retain responsibility to organize, train and equip these Airmen and provide this expertise and capability to Combatant Commanders.

Members are part of the 6th branch of the Armed Forces (the U.S. Space Force) once they have been transferred either through a new appointment for officers or by being enlisted into the U.S. Space Force. The Department of the Air Force will go through a deliberate process and will provide information to individuals to help guide their decision to transfer into the U.S. Space Force.



Q: Will Airmen in those career fields automatically transfer into the Space Force?

A: The Department of the Air Force follows applicable laws and policies to transfer members into the U.S. Space Force. This includes offering individuals an opportunity to volunteer and be selected for transfer into the U.S. Space Force. Until transferred, Air Force personnel are continuing to execute the space mission as Airmen assigned to those designated units that move to the U.S. Space Force. All members will receive information on the next steps of the transfer strategy.

Q: What is the impact to Air Force civilians?

A: Air Force civilians in units that move to the U.S. Space Force remain Department of the Air Force employees. All provisions of law and polices affecting civilians will remain the same. There is no change to pay, benefits, or retirement.