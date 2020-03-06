Locals serving abroad

Advertisement

USS Paul Hamilton

CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore–U.S. Navy Seaman Nataly Lopez, from Lancaster, Calif., throws heaving line to the pier at Changhi Naval Base, Singapore from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) Feb. 18, 2020. Paul Hamilton, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is in Singapore for a port visit during their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.









PACIFIC OCEAN–U.S. Navy Seaman Nataly Lopez, from Lancaster, Calif., uses a needle gun to remove paint from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) Feb. 13, 2020. Paul Hamilton, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.







USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)



PACIFIC OCEAN–U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Devin Harp, from Tehachapi, Calif., left, and U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jeremy June, from Jackson, Tenn., clean the gun bay of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 2, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.