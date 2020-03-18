NASA elevates centers, facilities to Stage 3

Advertisement

On March 17, NASA leadership elevated all centers and facilities to Stage 3 of NASA’s Response Framework — including NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards, Calif.

Effective immediately, all NASA employees and contractors will move to mandatory telework until further notice. Mission-essential personnel will continue to be granted access onsite. Employees are asked to contact their supervisor as soon as possible if they have any questions.

“Although a limited amount of employees have tested positive for COVID-19, it is imperative that we take this pre-emptive step to thwart further spreading of the virus among the workforce and our communities,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA Administrator. “A list of collaboration tools and information supporting telework is available on NASA’s Remote Collaboration Services webpage.

“I strongly encourage you and your families to follow all local, state and federal guidelines to stay healthy and to help slow the spread of the virus,” Bridenstine continued.

“Agency leadership will continue to monitor the rapidly-evolving risks COVID-19 poses to our workforce,” he said. “You should anticipate continued frequent communication from your center director, myself and others. Up-to-date agency announcements and guidelines are available on the NASA People website, please check it often.”

Bridenstine also asked NASA personnel to take care of their families.

“NASA’s early and thoughtful actions in coordination with our country’s unified response to this health emergency is an incredible display of national solidarity. Thank you for your vigilance and flexibility,” he said. “I am confident your diligence and commitment will ensure our mission will continue. Please make certain you are giving the appropriate attention to your health and that of your family.”









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact