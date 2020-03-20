Aerotech News Digital Edition – March 20, 2020

Advertisement

Hello, Facebook friends – thanks for checking out the latest digital edition of Aerotech News and Review! My, my – what a difference two weeks makes, huh? Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you who have been affected in any way by this public health crisis – whether by the actual disease, or by the extreme measures we are now being put to, in an effort to keep our communities safe. We continue to press on at Aerotech – our company mantra is “We’re Still Here!! We’re committed to providing you with applicable information on how the pandemic is affecting the defense industry and military, as well as our usual line-up of features, cool aviation and history stuff, and NO HYPE. If you’re hungry for news but tired of the hysteria, you’ve come to the right place! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for daily news and feature updates – and maybe a little “digital coffee break,” for those of you who are working from home. We appreciate you, our community of readers, and we will get through this together. And with that, here is a look at some of the stories we have prepared for you – just click on the link below for your free digital copy of this week’s publication:

Virus brings “business as usual” to a standstill: page 1

Event cancellations – LA County Air Show, Plane Crazy and more: pages 2 & 3

AV College, AFRL collaborate to enhance engineering education in Aerospace Valley: page 4

AF Materiel Command honorees include two Edwards AFB Airmen: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – When air show “wings” get clipped: page 8

New photo feature section – “On This Date” in history: page 10

X-59 QueSST – parts from “The Boneyard” and beyond: page 12

Coping with COVID – Exploit what you can control: page 17

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! We’d like to take a moment and extend sincere thanks and a shout out to our advertisers, many of whom were scheduled to run in the LA County Air Show guide, and who pushed their advertising into this issue instead. Please remember them when you are looking for businesses to support now, and in the future when this crisis passes (and it WILL pass). Yes, hard copies of this week’s paper will be available at our delivery points which remain open for business throughout the Antelope Valley. Pick one up when you’re out for gas, food and the like, or click on the link below and access a digital copy, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for more industry news and features. WE LOVE OUR COMMUNITY, and it’s our privilege to serve you. Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley