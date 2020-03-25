In Memoriam: Semper Fi and Airborne all the way

Advertisement

Marine Corps veteran Jerry Lawrence has died. He passed peacefully after putting up the expected brave fight so he could live and serve others.

Jerry, who was 80, began the “You Are Not Forgotten” hospice program for veterans in end-of-life, working with licensed clinical social worker Lori Carlton Mowry.

Lawrence, working with active duty military, honored dozens of veterans, all branches, at their end-of-life. Many said it was the first time they were honored.

Jerry served with Marine Corps League Detachment 930, and was a regular and steadying presence are Antelope Valley College’s Veterans Resource Center where student vets knew and loved him as “Grandpa.” He volunteered with Vets4veterans, Point Man AV, Coffee4Vets, AV Wall and Bombshell Betty’s Calendar for Vets.

Jerry always gave more than he got.

Once the coronavirus pandemic lifts we will memorialize him appropriately.

Semper Fi, Brother!















