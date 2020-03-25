In Memoriam: Semper Fi and Airborne all the way

0
2
Marine Corps veteran Jerry Lawrence gets a kiss form Katherine Letterman of Bombshell Betty’s Calendar for Veterans. (Courtesy photograph)
Advertisement

Marine Corps veteran Jerry Lawrence has died. He passed peacefully after putting up the expected brave fight so he could live and serve others.

Jerry, who was 80, began the “You Are Not Forgotten” hospice program for veterans in end-of-life, working with licensed clinical social worker Lori Carlton Mowry.

Lawrence, working with active duty military, honored dozens of veterans, all branches, at their end-of-life. Many said it was the first time they were honored.

Jerry Lawrence (right) with World War II veterans Henry Ochsner, Staff Sgt. Chase Berry, and Army veteran Dennis Anderson. (Courtesy photograph)

Jerry served with Marine Corps League Detachment 930, and was a regular and steadying presence are Antelope Valley College’s Veterans Resource Center where student vets knew and loved him as “Grandpa.” He volunteered with Vets4veterans, Point Man AV, Coffee4Vets, AV Wall and Bombshell Betty’s Calendar for Vets.

Jerry always gave more than he got.

Once the coronavirus pandemic lifts we will memorialize him appropriately.

Semper Fi, Brother!
 

A moment with Gunny R. Lee Ermey’s granddaughter Sierra Walton. (Courtesy photograph)

 
Marine Corps veteran Jerry Lawrence with then Representative Steve Knight in 2018. (Courtesy photograph)

 
Jerry Lawrence with Krishna Flores at Crazy Otto’s Diner for Coffee4Vets. (Courtesy photograph)

 
Marine Corps veteran Jerry Lawrence at the AV Wall. (Courtesy photograph)

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR