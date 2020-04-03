Aerotech News Digital Edition – April 3, 2020

Advertisement

Greetings, everyone, and thanks for checking out the latest digital edition of Aerotech News and Review! Wherever you are and however you’re spending your time – working from home, providing services to our community on the “front lines” of this pandemic, or spending time online in search of community and encouragement – we just want to let you know that we are here for you, and with you. Our mission at Aerotech News continues to be one of connection – connecting you, our readers, to one another with a network of defense industry, military and veteran news, spanning the southwestern portion of the United States. Now more than ever, it’s important for us to know what’s going on in other communities and the wider world, as reminder that we are all CONNECTED, and we will all get through this TOGETHER AND UNITED. If you follow our Facebook page regularly, you’ll see that we’ve been doing more cross-posting and sharing of stories from throughout our service area of southern California, Arizona and southern Nevada. That’s just one way we’re working to expand our network of community and connectedness. You can visit our main website, www.aerotechnews.com, for full, FREE access to current and archived material serving the communities of Aerospace Valley and Edwards AFB, Fort Irwin NTC, Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases, Luke AFB and Davis-Monthan AFB. We’re meeting our community’s unique challenges with the common goal of emerging stronger, wiser and more resilient. So – ONWARD! Here are some highlights from this week’s digital edition!

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/wcyj/

Concept images of the first all-electric X plane – the X-57 Maxwell: page 1

High Desert Hangar Stories – Keeping a promise at the Pete Knight Veterans Home: page 4

New photo feature – “On This Date”: page 5

Bidding farewell to local hero Jerry Lawrence: page 6

The Do’s and Don’ts of working from home (Aerotech-style): page 7

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! We'd like to take a moment and extend sincere thanks and a shout out to our advertisers, who continue their support not only of Aerotech, but of YOU, the defense and military community. Please remember them when you are looking for businesses to support now, and in the future when this crisis passes (and it WILL pass). Yes, hard copies of this week's paper will be available at our delivery points which remain open for business throughout the Antelope Valley. Pick one up when you're out for gas, food and the like, or click on the link below and access a digital copy, viewable on your computer or mobile device.