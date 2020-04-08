Headlines – April 8, 2020

Advertisement

News

Trump removes acting Pentagon inspector general from job-

Glenn Fine, the acting Defense Department inspector general and a veteran watchdog, had been selected by peers last month for the position. Now it’s unclear who will oversee the rescue law.





Business

Three of Russia’s European neighbors push for joint armored vehicle-

Estonia, Latvia and Finland have signed a technical agreement for a jointly developed armored vehicle, with Estonia touting the plans as a means to jump-start the defense industry and maintain its security posture following the global coronavirus crisis.



Chewning, former DoD industrial head, returns to McKinsey-

Eric Chewning, a former defense official who most recently served as chief of staff to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, has returned to consulting giant McKinsey & Company.



Boeing extends plant shutdowns in Washington state-

Boeing announced an extension of a production suspension in its Washington state facilities, and signaled that layoffs and buyouts could be coming, to help stem the spread of COVID-19.



Boeing stops work at Philadelphia facility, halting production of H-47, V-22 aircraft-

Boeing is shuttering its Ridley Park, Penn., production facility for two weeks due to the spread of the new coronavirus in the region, according to an April 2 statement released late in the evening.



Boeing to get $882M in withheld KC-46 funds back for COVID-19-

The U.S. Air Force will release $882 million to Boeing that it had retained due to ongoing technical problems involving the KC-46 tanker, the service announced April 2. The move is meant to help the company make ends meet during the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Raytheon Technologies Corp. begins trading on NYSE-

Less than a year after announcing plans to combine into a $121 billion company, Raytheon and United Technologies are officially no more — replaced by the combined entity Raytheon Technologies Corp., which kicked off trading April 3 on the New York Stock Exchange.





Defense

Pentagon’s supply chain faces an economy under siege-

On the morning of April 2, companies up and down the Pentagon’s supply chain got an email from Eaton Aerospace, a mid-tier supplier that provides parts such as fuel pumps and hydraulics to defense primes for aircraft like the KC-46 tanker and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.



Sailor aboard 4th U.S. aircraft carrier tests positive for coronavirus-

A sailor assigned to the USS Nimitz, a Bremerton, Wash.-based aircraft carrier, tested positive for Covid-19 last week after experiencing symptoms while on board the ship, according to three defense officials familiar with the matter.



DARPA has a crappy new idea to help soldiers-

Some might argue that DARPA has flushed plenty of cash down the toilet over the years, but the agency’s newest project hopefully won’t stink.



Army plans to issue ‘black or camouflage’ face masks to soldiers-

The U.S. Army’s top enlisted soldier said April 7 that the service plans to issue some type of non-surgical mask to troops to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Air Force using 3D printers to create N95 face masks for medical personnel-

The Air Force is starting to use 3D printers to create reusable, plastic N95 masks for the local medical community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the service.





Veterans

Veteran Affairs coronavirus cases top 3,000 nationwide, deaths near 150-

Since Veterans Affairs leaders reported the first death of a VA patient from coronavirus in mid-March, the number of positive cases — and fatalities — in the department’s health system has risen dramatically.



VA chief of staff tapped to fill open deputy secretary role-

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie’s chief of staff will serve as the department’s second-ranking official after President Donald Trump tapped her for the work earlier this month.









