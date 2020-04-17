Aerotech News Digital Edition – April 17, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley ("Aerospace Valley") and Edwards AFB, CA. – April 17, 2020

Hello friends, and thanks for checking out the latest digital edition of Aerotech News and Review! As we enter into a new week of this strange, COVID-tainted reality, it is somehow reassuring to know that the pioneering, innovative spirit that is “Aerospace Valley” is still moving forward, always working to find new ways to adapt and overcome. We’re leading off our print edition this week with a look at the great U-2 Dragon Lady – an awesome aircraft and proud part of the heritage of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works! This great Lady is getting a facelift of sorts – an avionics “tech refresh” which will enable the U-2 to be the first fully Open Mission System-compliant fleet. Click on the link below to read the full article in your free digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. Enjoy this story and other highlights from this edition:

General Atomics flies unmanned SkyGuardian as part of NASA demonstration: page 2

Accident report released on fatal 2019 parachute jump: page 3

Edwards’ 452nd Flight Test Squadron adapts to COVID-19 workflow challenges: page 4

New photo feature – “On This Date”: page 5

Coronavirus no match for these WWII veterans: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – Keeping a promise at the Pete Knight Veterans Home, Part II: page 7

All this and more, in this week’s issue of Aerotech News and Review! In addition to our print editions, we continue to expand our reach through our website and social media channels, cross-posting and sharing stories from throughout our service area of southern California, Arizona and southern Nevada. That’s just one way we’re working to expand our network of community and connectedness. You can visit our main website, www.aerotechnews.com, for full, FREE access to current and archived material serving the communities of Aerospace Valley and Edwards AFB, Fort Irwin NTC, Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases, Luke AFB and Davis-Monthan AFB. We also extend sincere thanks and a shout out to our advertisers, who continue their support not only of Aerotech, but of YOU, the defense and military community. Please remember them when you are looking for businesses to support now and in the future. Hard copies of the paper are available at our delivery points which remain open for business throughout the Antelope Valley. It’s our privilege to serve you – be safe and be well! #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley