Headlines – April 22, 2020

Advertisement

News

U.S. troops had only hours to react to Iranian ballistic missile attack. Here’s what they did-

“In the end, I said a prayer and asked God to guide my actions and protect my troops,” Lt. Col. Staci Coleman, the commander of 443 Air Expeditionary Squadron, at al-Asad air base in Iraq, said recounting Iran’s January ballistic missile strike.



U.S. Navy extends isolation for USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors, may delay ship departure-

The Navy is delaying plans to begin moving sailors back onboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt after crew members continued to test positive for the coronavirus after isolation, according to Navy officials.





Business

F-35 deliveries could slow down, as COVID-19 jolts Lockheed’s supply chain-

The coronavirus pandemic has rattled Lockheed Martin’s aeronautics business, with the F-35 joint strike fighter program facing the prospect of a slowdown in deliveries, company executives said April 21.



Fifty vendors vie for Air Force flying car-

The Air Force is pulling out all the stops next week to demonstrate the potential utility of ‘flying cars’ to military users across the services, as well as civil agencies within the U.S. government including the Department of Transportation.



Letitia Long, former NGA head, joins Parsons board-

Letitia Long, who served as director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency from 2010-2014, has joined the board of Parsons Corporation.



Ball hits milestone with weather satellite for military operations-

A new satellite that will provide weather data for U.S. military operations has passed its critical design review, Ball Aerospace announced April 20, and the company is now moving forward into full production.





Defense

Nearly 1,000 troops have recovered from COVID-19-

As the Defense Department’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, so too have the numbers of service members making a recovery.



U.S. Air Force awards $84 million contract for new Air Force One manuals-

An $84 million contract to create manuals for two new Air Force One aircraft was awarded to Boeing, according to the Air Force.





Space Force

Space Force accepting applications starting May 1-

Want to be one of the first military members to volunteer to join the Space Force? Your 30-day window of opportunity starts May 1.





Veterans

Veterans missing coronavirus stimulus checks must register by Wednesday or miss out on cash this year-

Veterans with dependents who did not receive their coronavirus stimulus payments must contact the Treasury Department by midday April 22 or miss out on $500 or more until next spring.



New agreement will make it easier for doctors to access military, veteran records-

The Defense Department has joined the Department of Veterans Affairs on an agreement that increases their ability to share patient medical information and access data from more than 54,000 civilian hospitals, clinics pharmacies and laboratories.



Veterans on burn pit registry may be at greater risk for COVID-19, lawmakers say-

Veterans advocates and lawmakers are stepping up pressure on the Department of Veterans Affairs to increase outreach and services for thousands of veterans thought to be at-risk for life-threatening cases of coronavirus: former troops exposed to burn pits in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.



Coronavirus death rate among veterans continues to climb-

The fatality rate among Veterans Affairs patients continues to rise, with an significantly higher percentage of veterans stricken with the illness eventually succumbing to the disease then in the rest of the general public.



More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in VA virus study-

A malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus showed no benefit in a large analysis of its use in U.S. veterans hospitals. There were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care, researchers reported.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact