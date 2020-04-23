Northrop Grumman’s digital cockpit completes IOT&E

Advertisement

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.–Northrop Grumman supplied digital cockpit upgrades to the integrated avionics suite for the U.S. Army’s UH-60V Black Hawk, which recently completed initial operational test and evaluation.

The completion of IOT&E marks a significant milestone for the UH-60V program on the pathway to full-rate production.

“Northrop Grumman’s scalable, fully integrated avionics system will ensure the legacy Black Hawk fleet remains at the forefront of combat capability for decades to come,” said James Conroy, vice president, navigation, targeting & survivability, Northrop Grumman. “It is designed with a secure, open architecture that provides greater mission flexibility and a rapid upgrade path.”

Benefits include enhanced pilot situational understanding and mission safety, as well as decreased pilot workload and life cycle cost. Additionally, providing a nearly identical pilot-vehicle interface to the UH-60M enables common training and operational employment. The foundational architecture of the UH-60V can be adapted to numerous aircraft platforms and is available globally.