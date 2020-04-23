Thunderbirds, Blue Angels planning national flyovers

Advertisement

President Donald Trump, in his April 22 press briefing, confirmed what had been rumored for several days.

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels are planning a nationwide flyover of the United States.

Rumors started flying as people living close to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla, home to the Blue Angels started posting on social media sightings of both teams flying and training together.

In the briefing, Trump said “When we want to win, we always win, sometimes we don’t want to win and so we go standstill. That’s not the way this country works. Operation America Strong was the idea of our great military men and women. The Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels who wanted to show support to the American medical workers who just like military members in a time of war are fiercely running toward the fight — I want to see those shows … On July 4, we will be doing what we had at the [National Mall], it was a tremendous success.

“Our great military is operating at 100 percent during this crisis. Thousands of troops are deployed alongside of civilians and the hot spots as you know you see them all over.”

The Washington Post reports that the two teams will perform joint flyovers of Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Md., Newark and Trenton, N.J., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Austin in Texas. The teams will also fly separately over several other cities.

“This is just a sincere thank-you,” a senior military official said. “It’s one way to acknowledge those who are pitching in.”

The acknowledgement of the plans comes after the Thunderbirds have already done two flyovers to show support for healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel.

On April 11, the Thunderbirds flew over Las Vegas (the team is homebased at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.), in North Las Vegas, paying special attention to local hospitals.

“We wanted Las Vegas residents to look up from their homes and enjoy the display of American resolve and pride while keeping front line coronavirus responders in their hearts during this unprecedented time in our nation,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, the Thunderbirds commander and leader.

And on April 18, as part of the teams’ traditional flyover of the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs, the team flew cities and towns including Greeley, Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The White House and Congressional leaders have been briefed on the plans. The Pentagon said the appearances will not feature typical air show maneuvers and will avoid areas that may encourage people to congregate.

There has been some criticism concerning the costs involved. Officials pointed out that money had already been appropriated for the current air show season – money that, at this time, is not being used. As anyone who has experience with the military budget procedures, that money could be used elsewhere, but it is difficult to move funds appropriated for one area to be moved to another, and would probably require Congressional approval.

While the 2020 air show season is on hold, pilots of both teams have continued to fly in order to maintain proficiency requirements. It is important to remember that service members assigned to the demonstration teams are still active duty members of the U.S. military and, as such, must maintain their real-world military readiness levels.









