Thunderbirds honor front line COVID-19 responders with Las Vegas flyover

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performed a flyover of Las Vegas in honor of front line COVID-19 responders April 11, 2020.

The flyover was to show appreciation and support for the healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel in Las Vegas and around the nation who are working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus. The flyover featured eight F-16 Fighting Falcons, soaring throughout Las Vegas. It started at 2:30 p.m., PDT, and lasted approximately 25 minutes.

“It is an honor to fly for the Americans at the forefront of our nation’s fight against the coronavirus,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the support of the 685,000 total force Airmen of the U.S. Air Force for healthcare workers, first responders and COVID-19 essential personnel in Las Vegas and across the nation.”

Las Vegas residents were able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine, while maintaining all social distancing guidelines during this event.

“We wanted Las Vegas residents to look up from their homes and enjoy the display of American resolve and pride while keeping front line coronavirus responders in their hearts during this unprecedented time in our nation,” Caldwell said.

The Thunderbirds’ flight path started at Nellis and took them through Centennial Hills, Summerlin, Spring Valley, along the Las Vegas Strip, and down to Henderson before returning to Nellis Air Force Base.





























