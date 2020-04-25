Office of Naval Research Global launches $750,000 ‘Global-X’ challenge

Advertisement

The Office of Naval Research Global seeks to foster relationships with the international science community and build long-lasting partnerships worldwide.

To do so, the command has launched Global-X, a nine-month international science challenge worth up to $750,000, to encourage groundbreaking research from all around the world.

ONR Global will competitively select and fund revolutionary international research projects in three challenge areas not addressed by its current basic research portfolio. Global-X is designed to stimulate new, high-risk, multidisciplinary research ideas with both military and commercial value, to solve present and future U.S. Navy and Marine Corps technology needs.

ONR Global is interested in receiving white papers and proposals on the following challenge topics:

* Tailored material and manufacturing

* Multifunctional maritime films for persistent and survivable platforms and warfighters

* Object detection and identification in any medium (air, water, sand, earth)

Researchers from academia and industry, encompassing all disciplines and countries, are invited to form multinational teams to address any challenge area. A special notice with specific details about Global-X can be found at https://www.onr.navy.mil/work-with-us/funding-opportunities/special-notices.

“The objective of Global-X is to accelerate revolutionary research, bridging the gap between the science community’s academic work and warfighter needs,” said ONR Global Executive Officer Capt. Matt Farr. “Implementing a multinational team challenge will enable ONR Global to engage the world’s best researchers to create and demonstrate new capabilities that have never been done before. This will undoubtedly benefit all team members.”

Webinar launch

“I’m excited about our Global-X Challenge and its tremendous potential for sparking new ideas and collaborating in a way that has never been done before,” said ONR Global Technical Director Dr. Rhett Jefferies. “ONR Global has worked with the brightest minds in the world for decades, and now we have the chance to help these experts connect with each other to explore what is possible in ways they may not have imagined within their own disciplines.

“We are confident that we will receive ambitious yet attainable cutting-edge ideas to potentially transfer to our fleet and the commercial market,” Jefferies continued.

Significant Dates and Times

—White Paper Submission Date: May 25, 2020, by 11:59 p.m., EDT

—Notification of White Paper Valuation: June 5, 2020, by 5 p.m., EDT

—Full Proposal Submission: July 13, 2020, by 11:59 p.m., EDT

—Notification of Selection: Full Proposals: July 31, 2020, by 5 p.m., EDT

—Grant Awards: Sept. 7, 2020, by 5 p.m., EDT

ONR Global sponsors scientific efforts outside of the U.S., working with scientists and partners worldwide to discover and advance naval capabilities.









