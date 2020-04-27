Thunderbirds, Blue Angels to salute N.Y., N.J., Penn., COVID-19 responders

Advertisement

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over New York City, Newark, Trenton and Philadelphia April 28.

“We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nation-wide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe.” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover. “We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19.”

A formation of 6 F-16C/D Fighting Flacon and 6 F-18C/D Hornet aircraft will conduct these flyovers as a collaborative salute from the Air Force and Navy to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

This mission, the first of several planned over the coming weeks, is the culmination of more than a month of planning and coordination between the two teams and numerous city and government offices.

Residents along the flight path can expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of 12 high-performance aircraft flying close in precise formation.

Flyovers in Newark, New York City and surrounding areas will start at noon, EST, and last approximately 35 minutes.

Flyovers in Trenton will start at 1:45 p.m., EST, and last approximately 10 minutes.

Flyovers in Philadelphia will start at 2 p.m., EST, and last approximately 20 minutes.

Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home- quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover. A detailed flight route will be released on the day prior to the flyover.

The teams welcome and encourage viewers to tag the flyover on social media with the hashtag #AmericaStrong.

On April 11, the Thunderbirds flew over Las Vegas (the team is homebased at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.), in North Las Vegas, paying special attention to local hospitals.

“We wanted Las Vegas residents to look up from their homes and enjoy the display of American resolve and pride while keeping front line coronavirus responders in their hearts during this unprecedented time in our nation,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, the Thunderbirds commander and leader.

And on April 18, as part of the teams’ traditional flyover of the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs, the team flew cities and towns including Greeley, Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

There has been some criticism concerning the costs involved. Officials pointed out that money had already been appropriated for the current air show season – money that, at this time, is not being used. As anyone who has experience with the military budget procedures, that money could be used elsewhere, but it is difficult to move funds appropriated for one area to be moved to another, and would probably require Congressional approval.

While the 2020 air show season is on hold, pilots of both teams have continued to fly in order to maintain proficiency requirements. It is important to remember that service members assigned to the demonstration teams are still active duty members of the U.S. military and, as such, must maintain their real-world military readiness levels.











