Blue Angels to salute Michigan, Illinois, Indiana COVID-19 responders

Advertisement

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis, May 12.

“America Strong is about showing how much we, as a nation, count on our front line responders and that we have their back just like they have had ours,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. “They have always been there for us all, holding our nation together, even more so during this pandemic. It is really impactful to see this nation come together and stand in solidarity during these unprecedented times.”

A formation of 6 F/A-18 C/D Hornet aircraft will conduct these flyovers as a collaborative salute to healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents along the flight path can expect a few moments of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of 6 high-performance aircraft flying in precise formation.

Flyovers in Detroit will start at 11:30 a.m., EDT, and last roughly 21 minutes.

Flyovers in Chicago will start at 11:45 a.m., CDT, and last roughly 15 minutes.

Flyovers in Indianapolis will start at 2:00 p.m., EDT, and last roughly 11 minutes.

Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover. A detailed flight route will be released on the day prior to the flyover.

The teams welcome and encourage viewers to tag the team at @BlueAngels the flyover on social media with the hashtag #AmericaStrong and #Inthistogether.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact