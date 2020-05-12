U.S. conducts long-range strategic bomber mission

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress breaks away from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, after receiving fuel during a strategic bomber mission, May 7, 2020. Strategic bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
U.S. Strategic Command demonstrated the readiness and global reach of its long-range strategic bombers during a mission spanning the U.S. European Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command geographic areas of responsibility, May 7, 2020.

USSTRATCOM coordinated this mission with combatant commands and components across multiple geographic areas to exercise theater communications with strategic assets.

The coordinated event was conducted by two B-2 Spirit bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., two B-52H Stratofortresses from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., and two B-52-Hs from Barksdale Air Force Base, La.

Capt. Dustin “Shackle” Martin, 96th Bomb Squadron pilot, inspects a B-52H Stratofortress while preparing for takeoff at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 7, 2020. Long-range, strategic bomber missions demonstrate the U.S capability to command, control and conduct strategic bomber missions around the globe, demonstrating U.S. commitment to allies and partners, the credibility and flexibility of our forces to address today’s complex, dynamic and volatile global security environment. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

This dynamic employment of USSTRATCOM’s long-range strategic bombers and supporting aircraft showcased the United States’ ability to conduct synchronized strategic deterrence anywhere in the world with a ready, lethal force. Despite the continued outbreak of COVID-19, we are committed to our mission in all domains (air, sea, land, space, cyber), and to the readiness of our allies and partners.

Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.

USSTRATCOM has global responsibilities that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting.
 

Capt. Mike Brogan, 96th Bomb Squadron pilot, inspects a B-52H Stratofortress while preparing for takeoff at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 7, 2020. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

 
A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during a strategic bomber mission, May 7, 2020. Strategic bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different Geographic Combatant Commands areas of operations. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

 
A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, prepares to support of U.S. Strategic Command strategic presence operations at Whiteman AFB, Mo., May 7, 2020. U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts strategic presence operations across the globe as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to collective defense and to integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations and activities. (Air Force photography by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

 
A maintainer assigned to 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber for take-off in support of U.S. Strategic Command strategic presence operations at Whiteman AFB, Mo., May 7, 2020. (Air Force photography by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

 
 
 

