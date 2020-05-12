U.S. conducts long-range strategic bomber mission

Advertisement

U.S. Strategic Command demonstrated the readiness and global reach of its long-range strategic bombers during a mission spanning the U.S. European Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command geographic areas of responsibility, May 7, 2020.

USSTRATCOM coordinated this mission with combatant commands and components across multiple geographic areas to exercise theater communications with strategic assets.

The coordinated event was conducted by two B-2 Spirit bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., two B-52H Stratofortresses from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., and two B-52-Hs from Barksdale Air Force Base, La.

This dynamic employment of USSTRATCOM’s long-range strategic bombers and supporting aircraft showcased the United States’ ability to conduct synchronized strategic deterrence anywhere in the world with a ready, lethal force. Despite the continued outbreak of COVID-19, we are committed to our mission in all domains (air, sea, land, space, cyber), and to the readiness of our allies and partners.

Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.

USSTRATCOM has global responsibilities that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting.

























